Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Citigroup

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $124.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.04.

MDT stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

