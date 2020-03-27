Meridian Bioscience Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,837 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,701% compared to the average volume of 102 call options.

VIVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $292.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.53. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 10,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,759.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mcilwraith acquired 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,184.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 48,550 shares of company stock worth $314,166 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

