Metaverse ETP Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinBene, Bit-Z and Bitfinex. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $758,779.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.02048583 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,869,910 coins and its circulating supply is 77,869,805 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bit-Z, RightBTC, CoinBene, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Bitfinex and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.