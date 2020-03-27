Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MHK. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.64.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $3,965,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

