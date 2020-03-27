Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Cut by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.07.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

