Morgan Stanley Cuts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $119.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $86.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.39. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.