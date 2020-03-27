Morgan Stanley Lowers Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $96.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABT. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

