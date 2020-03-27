Morgan Stanley Trims Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Target Price to $255.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $213.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.25. Becton Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,208 shares of company stock worth $30,137,672. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

