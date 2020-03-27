M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $130.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTB. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.07.

NYSE MTB opened at $106.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.87. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $8,688,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

