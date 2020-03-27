Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Buys 108,100 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 108,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $821,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 405,100 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $3,034,199.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 387,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,904,622.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 193,900 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,405,775.00.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $677.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.17. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MYOV shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 70.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

