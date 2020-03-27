National Bank Financial Increases Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target to C$3.00

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 180.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE AR opened at C$1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.81. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.76 and a 52-week high of C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

