National Bank Financial Trims B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Target Price to C$7.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.79.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.97 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.12 and a 1 year high of C$6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.92.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$414.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$434,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 625,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,801,027.52. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.11, for a total value of C$153,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,203.07. Insiders have sold 861,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,412 in the last ninety days.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.