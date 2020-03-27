National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Acquires 177,916 Shares of Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 177,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $608,472.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, March 23rd, General L.P. Standard acquired 236,564 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $657,647.92.

On Thursday, March 19th, General L.P. Standard acquired 599,246 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,474,145.16.

NCMI opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $277.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.55.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCMI shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research lowered National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,211,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,973,000 after buying an additional 220,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

