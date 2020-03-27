NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) & Nanoflex Power (NYSE:OPVS) Financial Review

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanoflex Power has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nanoflex Power shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeoPhotonics and Nanoflex Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Nanoflex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus price target of $9.64, suggesting a potential upside of 41.18%. Given NeoPhotonics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than Nanoflex Power.

Profitability

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Nanoflex Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics -4.79% -7.39% -3.41% Nanoflex Power N/A N/A -2,468.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Nanoflex Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $356.80 million 0.93 -$17.08 million ($0.23) -29.70 Nanoflex Power $290,000.00 50.12 -$13.52 million N/A N/A

Nanoflex Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeoPhotonics.

Summary

NeoPhotonics beats Nanoflex Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Nanoflex Power Company Profile

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, and ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

