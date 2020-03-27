Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 116 by Berenberg Bank

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) received a CHF 116 price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a CHF 108 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a CHF 105 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 89 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 106.80.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

