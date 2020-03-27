Nord/LB Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.50 ($81.98) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €82.39 ($95.81).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €71.90 ($83.60) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a one year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business has a fifty day moving average of €82.85 and a 200 day moving average of €90.67.

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

