Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,023 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 53,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $55.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $64.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.