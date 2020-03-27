NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $68.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s current price.

NUVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SVB Leerink raised shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.63.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NuVasive during the third quarter worth $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NuVasive by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

