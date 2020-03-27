One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. One Stop Systems updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

One Stop Systems stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSS. ValuEngine upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

