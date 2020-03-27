Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) vs. Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Head to Head Review

Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Opes Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition N/A N/A $1.02 million N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC $53.48 million 4.57 $51.58 million $1.82 4.74

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Opes Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Opes Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Opes Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Opes Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opes Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.75%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Opes Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Opes Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition N/A 28.34% 1.26% Crescent Capital BDC N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Opes Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opes Acquisition

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in México City, Mexico.

About Crescent Capital BDC

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc.

