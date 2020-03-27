Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem Buys 3,258,424 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 3,258,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $2,346,065.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 987,604 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $859,215.48.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 9,639 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $9,639.00.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 3,524 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $3,911.64.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Performant Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.01.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performant Financial Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 307,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 39,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,289,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 941,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

