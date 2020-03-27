Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.69.

Shares of PFPT opened at $97.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,014,500. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

