Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO John F. Barry Buys 342,112 Shares of Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO John F. Barry bought 342,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,648,979.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 68,523,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,284,335.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PSEC opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $161.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSEC. BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Prospect Capital has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

