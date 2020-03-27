Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Decreased by Piper Sandler

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BKU. TheStreet lowered BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,690,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

