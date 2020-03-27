Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Cut by William Blair

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of IHS Markit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. William Blair also issued estimates for IHS Markit’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INFO. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.59. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $254,523,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $14,128,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,636,218.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,489.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

