Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roku in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.46). Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.43.

Roku stock opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Roku has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $176.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.15. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total value of $3,406,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,322 shares of company stock valued at $28,412,660. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

