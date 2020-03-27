Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APR.UN. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.63.

APR.UN stock opened at C$7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.09 million and a PE ratio of 42.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.57.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

