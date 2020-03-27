salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,100.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total transaction of $1,319,300.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $1,444,500.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $1,724,700.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $1,729,100.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,673,300.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $149.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.09, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.92 and its 200-day moving average is $163.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

