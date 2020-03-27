Scott Arnold Dahnke Acquires 10,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Director Scott Arnold Dahnke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Argus upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,640,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $22,436,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after buying an additional 273,081 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 244,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,096,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

