Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

SJR opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

