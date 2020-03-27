Short Interest in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Rises By 170.3%

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,001,000 shares, an increase of 170.3% from the February 27th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AON opened at $160.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.95. AON has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AON will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

