Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng Sells 100,000 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 100,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$584,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,128,000 shares in the company, valued at C$29,990,082.40.

TSE SVM opened at C$5.66 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $625.98 million and a PE ratio of 22.64.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$58.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.60 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

