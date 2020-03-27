Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,874,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,579,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $32.67 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.83 million, a P/E ratio of 65.34 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41,624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 37.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth about $798,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 102.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 507,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. 50.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

