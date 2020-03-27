Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON SRE opened at GBX 61.60 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18. Sirius Real Estate has a 12 month low of GBX 61.60 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 93.50 ($1.23). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.