Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sells 36,258 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 36,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $1,592,088.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,255,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,942,000.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00.

Shares of SMAR opened at $44.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

