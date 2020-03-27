Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Paul Porrini Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $44.47 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.