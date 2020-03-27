Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.