Sterling Bancorp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

STL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Shares of STL stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 31.85%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,148.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

