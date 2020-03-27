Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,320 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 490% compared to the typical daily volume of 732 call options.

XRAY stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,057,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,062 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,250,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,355,000 after purchasing an additional 796,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

