SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Trading Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunCoke Energy traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.31, 1,442,227 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 993,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,772,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

