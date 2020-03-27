SunTrust Banks Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IHS Markit in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

INFO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.59.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $1,296,575.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $254,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,726,000 after acquiring an additional 981,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $72,857,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $67,099,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.