Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,657,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745,472 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth $185,176,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,519 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,646,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,548,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,950 shares during the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

TSM opened at $49.87 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $258.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

