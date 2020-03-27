Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Director Rene R. Joyce Sells 160,000 Shares

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE TRGP opened at $7.62 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $43.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,781,000 after purchasing an additional 353,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,364,000 after purchasing an additional 130,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,146,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,703,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,568,000 after purchasing an additional 93,052 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,538,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,825,000 after purchasing an additional 61,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

