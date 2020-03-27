Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 650 at Deutsche Bank

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 650 ($8.55) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TATE. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 795 ($10.46) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Investec lowered shares of Tate & Lyle to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 739.29 ($9.72).

Shares of TATE opened at GBX 607.20 ($7.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 493.83 ($6.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 811.40 ($10.67). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 704.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 728.33.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

