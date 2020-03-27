TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 26,110 Shares

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 26,110 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.23, for a total transaction of C$789,305.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,086,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,529,332.68.

TSE:TFII opened at C$30.17 on Friday. TFI International Inc has a 12 month low of C$23.21 and a 12 month high of C$48.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFII. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$50.00 price target on shares of TFI International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$49.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

