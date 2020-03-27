The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Position Cut by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.32.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,407,596. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

