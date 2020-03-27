Thrive Token Trading Up 54.2% Over Last Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 54.2% against the dollar. Thrive Token has a market cap of $192,456.46 and approximately $12.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

