Traders Purchase High Volume of Agios Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,404 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,290% compared to the average daily volume of 173 call options.

Shares of AGIO opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $68.89.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $356,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.