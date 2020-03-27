UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €140.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €166.00 ($193.02) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €173.42 ($201.65).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €114.88 ($133.58) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is €142.59 and its 200 day moving average is €163.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

