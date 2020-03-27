Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Reduced by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,587 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after purchasing an additional 938,691 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Unilever by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Unilever by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,044,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 986,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Unilever by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after buying an additional 117,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 133,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,942. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

